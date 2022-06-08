Hibernian manager Lee Johnson completes loan signing of striker Momodou Bojang
published
Hibernian have completed the loan signing of Gambian striker Momodou Bojang, subject to international clearance and work permit approval.
The 20-year-old joins from Gambian club Rainbow FC on an initial one-year deal, with the Scottish Premiership club holding an option to make the deal permanent.
Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “He’s a player that’s incredibly hungry to succeed and I’m looking forward to seeing how quickly he can adapt to the Scottish game.
“I’m really pleased that we have an option to turn his loan into a permanent transfer as it gives him an added incentive to be a real success with us.”
