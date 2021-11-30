Hibernian welcome back top scorer Martin Boyle for Rangers clash

Hibernian welcome back top scorer Martin Boyle for the clash with Rangers after he missed the win over St Johnstone through suspension.

Christian Doidge remains absent as he serves the second part of a two-match ban.

Kyle Magennis is still out with a groin problem, while Sean Mackie, Daniel MacKay and Melker Hallberg are short of match fitness after their respective injury lay-offs.

Rangers will assess striker Kemar Roofe after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Defender Leon Balogun is still not ready to return from his knock.

Filip Helander will return to full training next month after knee surgery and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.