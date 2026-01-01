Is Crystal Palace vs Fulham on TV? Live streams, preview, how to watch as Cottagers look for fourth successive victory

Watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham in the Premier League today, with FourFourTwo on hand with all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham key information • Date: Thursday 01 January 2016 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Crystal Palace are bidding to bounce back following their latest loss against Spurs.

Oliver Glasner's side fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against the Lilywhites, with Archie Gray netting the only goal of the game.

Fulham have three wins on the spin in the Premier League, after recent successes against Burnley, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

The Cottagers arrive in strong form, 10th in the table, and winners on their last visit to Croydon in November 2024.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Fulham will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham in the US

Crystal Palace vs Fulham will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Crystal Palace vs Fulham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I still get tickets for Crystal Palace vs Fulham?

Tickets for the clash between Crystal Palace and Fulham can still be purchased via Seat Unique.

Get Crystal Palace tickets at Seat Unique Crystal Palace hospitality at Selhurst Park guarantees a stylish matchday with premium seating and access to exclusive lounges. Packages feature fine dining and are ideal for families or corporate guests. The experience elevates the passionate atmosphere of the Holmesdale End, providing comfort and luxury without sacrificing the true Palace spirit.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Premier League preview

Crystal Palace are without a win in five, last tasting success against Shelbourne in the Conference League at the start of the month.

The Eagles started the campaign in fine fettle, but are in the midst of a mid-season blip, something a clash with Fulham presents the chance to change.

Having won all three of their last head-to-head meetings, confidence will be somewhat high, given Palace also beat Fulham on the way to their FA Cup success last term.

Jean-Phillippe Mateta has been quiet in front of goal of late, and it's now seven games without finding the net for the Frenchman.

Fulham left it late to beat West Ham in their last Premier League clash, with Raul Jimenez notching at the London Stadium with just five minutes to go.

That's two in two for the Mexican forward, and five for the season, with the Cottagers now looking up, rather than down, in the standings.

A visit to Palace couldn't have arrived at a better time, with Marco Silva's men last winning three in a row back in January 2023.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-2 Fulham

Fulham are on a brilliant run, even without their AFCON trio of Bassey, Iwobi and Chukwueze. We are backing the Cottagers to pick up another three points.