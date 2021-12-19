Hibernian’s Paul McGinn accuses John Beaton of ‘inept’ refereeing in cup final

Hibernian defender Paul McGinn accused John Beaton of “inept” refereeing after claiming Celtic’s Premier Sports Cup final winner should never have happened.

Hibs disagreed with Beaton’s decision to penalise Paul Hanlon following an aerial challenge with Liel Abada just inside the Celtic half.

But McGinn was even more frustrated that Tom Rogic was allowed to take a quick free-kick, with the Hibs player expecting a substitution to take place.

Scott Allan eventually replaced Josh Campbell just after Kyogo Furuhashi had latched on to Rogic’s lofted ball and lobbed Matt Macey to seal a 2-1 win in the 72nd minute.

The Japanese forward had earlier scored a similar goal from Callum McGregor’s long pass 60 seconds after Hanlon headed the opener.

McGinn said: “The first one is a bit simple. Look, he is sharp, he is a killer, he was the difference-maker. It’s great movement but, they have had some great moves where they cut you open and we have defended really well. But it’s just a simple ball over the top and he scores at the near post.

“The second one we are really annoyed about. It’s not a foul and then the fourth official is holding the board. I think Jamie Murphy could stand over the ball, as you do, but he steps away from it, to assume ‘sub’.

“No control over the situation, (Beaton) just lets it happen, and the goal goes in. I don’t know if you see me running to him straight away and get myself booked. But it’s just inept.”

McGinn explained his thinking after the free-kick award, saying: “By this point, our kit man has handed the board to the fourth official, I am almost certain that’s the case, and we see the numbers going. I’m sure Jamie Murphy then steps back.

“Even 90 seconds later, Celtic are going to make a sub and (Anthony) Ralston takes a quick throw-in, and he whistles it back for the sub to happen.

“I ran to him and just said ‘What’s going on? There is no way we would have got the other way. No way.’ That’s why I got booked.”

Hibs also had a late penalty appeal when Carl Starfelt appeared to push Ryan Porteous.

McGinn said: “It all happens at 100 miles per hour, it’s hard for him and there’s so much going on. I think we get a chance right before it so there’s a lot going on. That’s a harder one.”