Hibs boss Ross full of praise for ‘remarkable’ Livingston

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross feels Livingston are finally getting the credit they deserve after seeing their “remarkable” rise at close hand.

Livi travel to Easter Road on Saturday sitting fifth in the Ladbrokes Premiership and looking to stay above Hibs in the table.

Gary Holt’s team are well-placed to continue their progress after surviving comfortably in the top flight last season following successive promotions.

Ross said: “I have seen a lot of their progress because they were in League One when I was managing Alloa, so they were competing with my team to win the league, and they eventually did so.

“Then they competed with my St Mirren team and eventually got promotion that year.

“So I have been fully aware of their progress and strengths, and what they have done in the Premiership over the last two years is remarkable.

“I think now they are starting to get rightful praise and credit for it, because they are a good team with good individual players within it.

“Much is made at times of their style, but everything I watch of them… they have some really good footballers in their team as well and their progress has been remarkable.”