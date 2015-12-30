Hiddink keen to keep Fabregas and Remy

Guus Hiddink has played down talk that the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Loic Remy could leave Chelsea in January, but remains open to the possibility of new arrivals.

Fabregas did not feature in the 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Monday, with reports suggesting the Spain midfielder had asked for a transfer. Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Remi Garde has expressed an interest in signing Remy.

But interim Chelsea boss Hiddink told a media conference on Wednesday: "I think we need all our players here until the end of the season. Chelsea is still in a position where it needs to improve.

"We need all players for the moment so we don't talk about rumours wherever they come from.

"[Fabregas is] coming in with a smile on his face and I like that, when players do not come in with a worn-out face."

Hiddink has injury doubts over Remy (calf), Radamel Falcao (muscle) and Gary Cahill (ankle) for Sunday's visit to Crystal Palace.

Asked about the prospect of January arrivals, Hiddink added: "We of course know that the window is wide open so we'll see.

"I'm not going to talk too much in advance as it's a little bit when or if. I'll talk inside our house.

"If you see our previous match when Diego [Costa] was out, plus we have some other injured players - I hope they recover fast to be available.

"We need double occupation for all positions but that's not to say anything about the near or short-term future."