Hiddink not focused on maintaining unbeaten league record

Guus Hiddink says he is not focused on maintaining his unbeaten Premier League eague record as Chelsea manager this season and will blood some youngsters against Swansea City on Saturday with a host of players on the sidelines.

Hiddink has yet to suffer defeat in 14 league matches since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December on a contract until the end of the campaign.

The Dutchman is to make way for Antonio Conte, who will step in following the conclusion of his commitments with Italy at Euro 2016.

His strong record in the top flight has not been enough to keep Chelsea in Champions League contention, with the London club 10 points off the top four in 10th.

And, with John Terry (Achilles), Eden Hazard (hip), Nemanja Matic (leg bruise) and Loic Remy (groin) all out, Diego Costa suspended and Gary Cahill a doubt, Hiddink will be forced to turn to some of the more inexperienced players in his squad for the trip to the Liberty Stadium.

Hiddink said: "We have a few injured players, we will bring in some youngsters.

"It's not an unbeaten record that I'm chasing. I prefer bringing in more youngsters with added risk. They need the experience.

"When nothing is at stake then pride comes in, when you play at a big club you must play with a lot of pride."