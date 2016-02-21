Hiddink slams fans for throwing objects at City players
Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink said fans who threw objects at Manchester City players should not be allowed into Stamford Bridge.
Guus Hiddink strongly criticised Chelsea supporters who threw objects at Manchester City players during Sunday's FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge – stating those responsible "should not come into stadiums".
Chelsea eventually ran out 5-1 winners against a youthful City line-up to secure a quarter-final trip to Everton, but there were unsavoury scenes after debutant David Faupala netted a first-half equaliser for the visitors.
After the teenage French striker was joined by his team-mates to celebrate, referee Andre Marriner collected three objects from that corner of the pitch – the first of which appeared to be a coin.
City manager Manuel Pellegrini learnt of the incident during his post-match press conference, saying his players had not informed him afterwards.
But opposite number Hiddink said: "There were coins thrown to the Manchester City players in their celebration – I condemn it strongly.
"Those people [who threw objects] must not come into stadiums."
Following Hiddink's remarks, a Chelsea spokesperson said the club would issue bans and support criminal prosecutions of those responsible.
On Saturday, West Brom midfielder Chris Brunt was struck on his left cheek by a coin thrown from the away end as his team lost 3-1 at Reading in round five.
Thames Valley Police confirmed it was investigating a number of incidents that marred the match at the Madejski Stadium.
