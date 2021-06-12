Highlights: Italy thump Turkey in Euro 2020 opener

Italy made a winning start in the opening match of Euro 2020 as they comfortably beat Turkey 3-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Catch up with the highlights here.

Turkey defender Merih Demiral’s own goal early in the second half gave Italy a deserved lead and their impressive display was rewarded by further goals from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne.

Roberto Mancini’s side are now unbeaten in 28 matches, last losing in November 2018 to Portugal, and posted a clear warning to Europe’s other leading sides with a dominant display in a ninth straight win.

Italy, who won all 10 of their Euro qualifiers, could have won by a bigger margin, as weary-looking Group A rivals Turkey were over-run.

Watch the full highlights here: