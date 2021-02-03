Highlights: Man United thrash Southmapton, 9-man Arsenal suffer defeat

Catch up with the action from Tuesday night’s Premier League encounters as Manchester United thrashed Southampton 9-0, while Arsenal endured a difficult evening as they had Bernd Leno and David Luiz sent off in a 2-1 loss against Wolves.

In the early game Arsenal were looking to continue their impressive turn of form and started the game on the front foot, opening the scoring through Pepe.

Just before the interval and the game was turned on its head when David Luiz brought down Willian Jose and the referee pointed out the spot while also sending the defender off. Ruben Neves stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

Wolves got the second half off to the perfect start when Jao Moutinho fired in a rocket from 30 yards out and when Leno was sent off for handling the ball outside his box and denying a clear goal scoring opportunity with 15 minutes to play the writing was on the wall.

Man United on the other hand enjoyed a historic night with their mauling over Southampton. Alex Jankewitz was sent off for a horror tackle on Scott McTominay, with just two minutes gone which set the tone for the game.

The scoring started on 18 minutes as Aaron Wan-Bissaka nudged home a Luke Shaw cross. Further goals from Marcus Rashford, Edison Cavani and an own goal from Jan Bednarek gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men a 4-0 lead at the break.

The goals didn’t stop coming in the second half as a Anthony Martial brace, a McTominay long-range strike and Bruno Fernandes penalty, for which Bednarek was sent off, and a late Dan James strike handed United an emphatic win.

