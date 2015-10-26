Higuain can become the best in the world - Sarri

Maurizio Sarri is encouraging Gonzalo Higuain to make the most of his potential and become the best striker in the world at Napoli.

The Argentine scored his seventh goal in nine Serie A appearances in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Chievo, sending his side second in the table.

And Higuain's coach says he is always pushing the former Real Madrid man to improve upon his last performance in order to become one of the best in the game.

"I was honest with him and told him as soon as I had him in pre-season that, for me, he could be the best striker in the world if he can exploit his full potential," Sarri said.

"He's a good guy and a smart player and is working fine. Our relationship is direct and honest and I'm glad he's doing well, although I always have the belief that he can still improve and get that 10 per cent more out of his great talent.

"But the willingness Gonzalo has shown me is the same that the whole squad is demonstrating and I thank them for their application so far."

Despite sitting just two points behind league leaders Roma, the former Empoli coach was reluctant to discuss Napoli's title chances.

"For me, yes [it's blasphemy to talk about winning the title]. About the Scudetto go and talk to Roma, who finished second last year and are now first.

"We are coming from fifth place last season and we struggled in the first few matches."