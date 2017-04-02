Higuain fails to record touch in Napoli box on San Paolo return
A first return to Napoli since his move to Juventus ended in a 1-1 draw for Gonzalo Higuain, who struggled to make any impact in attack.
Gonzalo Higuain's first return to Stadio San Paolo since leaving Napoli for Juventus saw the striker fail to record a single touch in the opposition penalty area.
Higuain joined Serie A champions Juventus in July 2016 and had scored in both of his previous appearances against his former side this season.
The Argentine received a predictably angry response from the Napoli faithful on his return to the club on Sunday and his goalless run extended to five games after an ineffective display.
Higuain mustered a single shot in the 90 minutes, with that solitary effort blocked, as Juventus moved six points clear of Roma following a 1-1 draw, with Marek Hamsik cancelling out Sami Khedira's sixth-minute opener in a tight match.
0 - Gonzalo made no touches in the opp box tonight vs Napoli. Ex. April 2, 2017
The 29-year-old striker will have an immediate opportunity to have a more impactful match at Stadio San Paolo as Juventus will return to Napoli on Wednesday for the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final, with Massimiliano Allegri's men leading 3-1.
