Higuain fully focused on Napoli after Argentina snub

After Gonzalo Higuain scored the winner in Napoli's 2-1 Serie A victory over champions Juventus, he has revealed he does not know why he has been omitted from Gerardo Martino's latest Argentina squad.

The former Real Madrid striker put in a superb display at Stadio San Paolo on Saturday, scoring Napoli's second as well as providing the assist for Lorenzo Insigne's first-half opener.

And the 28-year-old has insisted that he is not thinking about his omission from Martino's squad, but is instead fully focused on firing Maurizio Sarri's side up the table.

"I do not know [why I was left out of] the [Argentina] squad, now I just think of Napoli and this moment," he told Sky Italia.

"It was a very important match, we know what it means for the city [to win] this match.

"We were looking for a win, it was the most important thing. I'm very happy. It took a lot of strength in the end, but we have to continue like this."