Higuain never doubted goalscoring ability

The striker failed to find the back of the net in Argentina's first four games at the FIFA World Cup, but was on target with a fine finish in the eighth minute of Saturday's quarter-final at Estadio Nacional.

Higuain's early goal proved to be decisive as Alejandro Sabella's men secured a 1-0 victory to set up a semi-final against the Netherlands in Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

The Napoli man, who also struck the crossbar in the second half after a fine run, never doubted his ability to get on the scoresheet on the biggest stage of all as Argentina strive to be crowned world champions for the first time since 1986.

"I wasn't getting desperate about scoring because I knew I was going to get a goal sooner or later," said Higuain.

"Obviously I'm very happy, especially with this being such a historically important win for Argentina.

"They've been asking me since day one when the goal was going to come and I've always given them the same answer: 'I'm working on it'."

There were concerns that the former Real Madrid frontman would be ruled out of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury playing for Napoli, so the 26-year-old is relishing the opportunity to play his part in Brazil.

He said "It's not been an easy situation for me. I very nearly didn't make it to the World Cup at all, but fortunately everything has worked out and I've been able to get that goal."