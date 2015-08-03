Higuain rejects extension from Napoli

Gonzalo Higuain's agent has revealed the striker has rejected the offer of a new contract from Napoli.

The Argentina international - who signed for the Serie A club from Real Madrid in 2013 - still has three years left to run on his current deal.

Nicolas Higuain, the player's brother and agent, confirmed that a one-year extension on similar terms had been turned down, with the player "happy to continue with the current conditions".

"We had a meeting with the president [Aurelio De Laurentiis] in Venice 10 days ago," he told Radio CRC.

"We talked about everything. He offered a one-year contract extension, however, in my opinion - and in our opinion - we'll continue with the original contract, expiring in 2018.

"I don't think we'll accept the president's offer, because the contract isn't that different to the one we signed before, so for us it's not a real offer. We're calm and happy to continue with the current conditions."

The striker has been linked with a move away from Napoli this off-season, though his sibling insisted no "big clubs" had contacted him to discuss any potential transfer.

"It seems strange, but the big clubs have not contacted me, nor have I spoken with anyone," Nicolas Higuain added.

"At the moment we have faith Gonzalo will stay at Napoli, in a team which is 100 per cent focused and can win something."