Higuain slowly approaching top form

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain feels he is slowly approaching top form following his transfer from Napoli.

The Argentina international joined Juventus in a deal worth €90million, but struggled for match fitness in his first few weeks in Turin.

He netted his fifth goal in all competitions in Tuesday's 4-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb, though, and is pleased with the way things are going.

"I'm in good form and getting better little by little," Higuain told the club's official website.

"I feel great, everyone at Juventus has made me feel welcome from my very first day here. I'm really happy.

"We're all improving. I understand my team-mates and they understand me, even though I've only been here two months.

"Of course, when you're winning it's much easier

"We're working hard all the time and us new signings are becoming more and more comfortable with the playing system. We have lots of room for improvement, though."