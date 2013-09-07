Hildebrand: Schalke have turned the corner

Schalke failed to collect a win in their opening three Bundesliga matches, with keeper Hildebrand conceding nine goals in the process.

But, in their last league clash, they recorded a 2-0 victory over Leverkusen and appeared to have cut out the errors that blighted their opening matches.

Hildebrand admitted he was frustrated with the side's early performances, but inisisted he was happy with his personal performances in all four games.

"It annoys me to concede so many goals," he told Bild. "You can hardly shine as a goalkeeper if you concede three. But I think that I have held up well despite the poor start to the season.

"We can not yet assess how stable we are, that was just a good game (against Leverkusen) nothing more."

Schalke return to league action on August 14 when they travel to Mainz.