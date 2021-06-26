History for Chiefs as Amakhosi hold on to seal Caf Champions League final berth

Kaizer Chiefs put in yet another valiant defensive display as they held Wydad Casablanca to a 0-0 draw in their Caf Champions League semi-final second leg clash, sealing a spot in the final with a 1-0 aggregate victory.

Amakhosi were forced into two changes from last week’s heroic victory in Morocco as Daniel Akpeyi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo replaced Bruce Bvuma Leonardo Castro.

Chiefs took a 1-0 advantage into the encounter after last week’s tight win and looked to get off to the perfect start with Samir Nurkovic came close to scoring from a corner which was won after a lightning counter started by Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

The visitors, however, quickly found their feet and forced Akpeyi into a couple of save as he first had to deny Aymane Hassouni before stopping Ayoub El Kaabi's long range strike.

Chiefs had a half opening as Bernard Parker headed wide from a corner, but the half was being dominated by Wydad, with Chiefs again relying on their Nigerian keeper as he made another good stop to deny Mohammed Ounajem to keep their narrow lead intact heading into the break.

Wydad continued to press forward from the onset of the second half, but some wasteful finish and desperate finish meant the Moroccans were still searching for the leveller in the tie. Muaid Ellafi missing the clearest of the chances as he headed over from inside the six-yard box.

Nurkovic then forced into a good save in the 61st minute as his header was turned past the post after a rare foray forward on the counter for Chiefs.

The Moroccan side continued to waste chance after chance as Chiefs continued to cling on heading into the final 20 minutes.

Wydad continued to throw everything they had at Chiefs, but the Soweto giants held on to the 0-0 score line which sees them progress to the final for the first time in the clubs history.