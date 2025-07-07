Arsenal's Noni Madueke deal edges closer, as Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca claims, 'Players who are not happy are free to go'
Arsenal target Noni Madueke appears to be the next player to switch west London for north London
Enzo Maresca has hinted that Arsenal target Noni Madueke may leave Chelsea this summer, with London rivals circling.
Madueke started 27 Premier League games for Chelsea last season and was a favourite of new manager Maresca who has a surplus of players to chose from.
Arsenal have registered interest in the attacker due to his versatility and a move now appears to be edging closer.
'Players who are not happy are free to go', says Chelsea boss Enzo Marseca, in stark warning to Arsenal target Noni Madueke
Madueke is currently in America with Chelsea as they enter the final four of the Club World Cup.
He has featured in every game bar one – the Blues' loss to Flamengo in the group stage – but is yet to register a goal or assist.
Now it appears Maresca has opened the door for Madueke to leave, suggesting players who are unhappy at Stamford Bridge are free to move on.
Speaking to FourFourTwo's Zach Lowy after their 2-1 win over Palmeiras, he said, "Noni has been very important for us this season. Today, again, he has been important.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
But my message to the players and the club is that I only want players who are happy to be with us. The [players] who are not happy are free to go. But again, Noni has been very good during this season and very good tonight.”
Transfermarkt currently value Madueke at €40 million.
Chelsea's transfer policy in recent years has been anyone's guess and this move feels like it has been born out of it. This summer alone, Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Estevao will arrive at Chelsea and all could be seen as immediate competition to Madueke's position.
Whilst more game time is not guaranteed at Arsenal, there is less competition, and if Arteta is to put learnings into practice, there will be plenty of rotation next season. Arsenal also seem more prepared to sustain a push for a Premier League title than Chelsea currently do.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.