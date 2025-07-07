Arsenal's Noni Madueke deal edges closer, as Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca claims, 'Players who are not happy are free to go'

Noni Madueke appears to be the next player to switch west London for north London

Enzo Maresca has hinted that Arsenal target Noni Madueke may leave Chelsea this summer, with London rivals circling.

Madueke started 27 Premier League games for Chelsea last season and was a favourite of new manager Maresca who has a surplus of players to chose from.

Arsenal have registered interest in the attacker due to his versatility and a move now appears to be edging closer.

'Players who are not happy are free to go', says Chelsea boss Enzo Marseca, in stark warning to Arsenal target Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke of Chelsea celebrates his hat-trick during the Premier League against Wolves (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Madueke is currently in America with Chelsea as they enter the final four of the Club World Cup.

He has featured in every game bar one – the Blues' loss to Flamengo in the group stage – but is yet to register a goal or assist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now it appears Maresca has opened the door for Madueke to leave, suggesting players who are unhappy at Stamford Bridge are free to move on.

Speaking to FourFourTwo's Zach Lowy after their 2-1 win over Palmeiras, he said, "Noni has been very important for us this season. Today, again, he has been important.

But my message to the players and the club is that I only want players who are happy to be with us. The [players] who are not happy are free to go. But again, Noni has been very good during this season and very good tonight.”

Transfermarkt currently value Madueke at €40 million.

Noni Madueke celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Legia Warsaw in the Conference League quarter-finals, April 2025. (Image credit: Alamy)

Chelsea's transfer policy in recent years has been anyone's guess and this move feels like it has been born out of it. This summer alone, Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Estevao will arrive at Chelsea and all could be seen as immediate competition to Madueke's position.

Whilst more game time is not guaranteed at Arsenal, there is less competition, and if Arteta is to put learnings into practice, there will be plenty of rotation next season. Arsenal also seem more prepared to sustain a push for a Premier League title than Chelsea currently do.