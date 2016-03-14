History man Hart not giving up on City's season

Joe Hart wants Manchester City to make history in the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday night and the England goalkeeper remains bullish over his club's ailing Premier League ambitions.

Saturday's drab 0-0 draw at Norwich City left Manuel Pellegrini's team nine points behind Premier League leaders Leicester City in fourth.

They will aim to bounce back by reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time and are handily placed to do so, taking a 3-1 advantage from the first-leg into the Etihad Stadium clash.

Hart, who has played throughout all four of City's previous Champions League campaigns as the club's longest-serving player, told a pre-match news conference: "It's important for us [to reach the quarter-finals].

"It's a target we've had for a number of years now and we've got ourselves in a good position.

"[Kiev] are back firing now after their pre-season but we're ready and we want to make more history.

"They've had games now, they're in their flow – 3-1 is a good start but it's only a start. We've got 90 minutes now to try to make history.

"They've got two good wingers. Anyone who has qualified for the last 16 is a dangerous side. They're a proper Champions League side. We'll have to be at our best.

"It's a difficult tournament but we've got to believe we can win it or there's no point in turning up."

City face rivals Manchester United in a derby contest on Sunday in the Premier League and Pellegrini expects injured trio Kevin De Bruyne (knee), Samir Nasri (thigh/tendon) and Fabian Delph (Achilles) to be back to fitness during the international break that follows.

Nevertheless, their hopes of adding the league title to a League Cup triumph – as was the case in 2013-14 – appear remote following the setback at Carrow Road.

"I'm never going to concede anything while it's still up for grabs and the Premier League definitely is," Hart added.

"We've had some tough results and we haven't performed to the levels we would want to, but there is still plenty to play for this season."