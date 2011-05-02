Hitzfeld: Mourinho has damaged Real's name

"That does not relate to the expectations of the kings from Madrid," Hitzfeld, currently coach of Switzerland, wrote in his column in the German sport magazine Kicker.

"The good name and the image of the legendary club was damaged by that," added the 62-year-old, who won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, plus a total of seven Bundesliga titles with the two clubs.

Real lost 2-0 at home to Barcelona in last week's Champions League semi-final, first leg, fielding an ultra-defensive formation despite playing at the Bernabeu.

Hitzfeld was also shocked by Real coach Mourinho's post-match comments, in which he implied that UEFA give favourable treatment to Barcelona, who publicise Unicef on their shirts.

"To raise suspicions about Barca's commitment to Unicef, that is not right, he has overstepped the mark."

Hitzfeld added that he had not enjoyed his meetings with the Portuguese.

"At UEFA coaching days, I have experienced Mourinho to be just as his seems; arrogant, unapproachable, chewing gum, somewhat loutish."

Hitzfeld himself has been criticised for fielding over-defensive teams in just under three years in charge of Switzerland.

The Swiss, with four points from four games, look unlikely to qualify for Euro 2012 as they lie six points behind England and Montenegro in qualifying Group G.