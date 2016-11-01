Hoddle urges Spurs to 'go for the throat' against Leverkusen

Glenn Hoddle has urged Tottenham to "go for the throat" when they host Bayer Leverkusen in what he feels is a pivotal Champions League fixture.

Leverkusen visit Wembley on Wednesday with Group E -– the only pool from which no team can qualify for the last 16 this week – finely poised after three matchdays.

Monaco head the group on five points, ahead of Tottenham on four, Leverkusen on three and CSKA Moscow on two.

Spurs legend Hoddle believes it is time for one team to take control and hopes his former club are capable of staking their claim for top spot at Wembley on Wednesday.

"I think this is a real crossroads in this group," the former England manager said. "There's been so many draws.

"It's such an open group, but there comes a time in the group stages where you have to set a marker.

"At home now to the Germans, we've got to go out there and win the game. There's no doubt about it.

"We've been in a run of draws. A draw is no good I'm afraid. We've really got to be aggressive, we've got to go for the throat.

"We've got to make sure that if there is nearly 90,000 in that stadium again that they're getting used to it a little bit more and they can get behind behind the team in bulk. I think that will make a difference for the team.

"There's a lot of challenges ahead but I'm sure Spurs can do it. I fancy them to just get over the line."