Hodgson: No major England lessons to learn

England were eliminated from Group D with just one point following defeats to Italy and Uruguay and a draw with surprise package Costa Rica after their exit had been confirmed.

Widespread criticisms of England's style and the talent available to Hodgson have followed, but the former Liverpool boss does not believe major surgery is required.

Just three of England's last 11 games at major tournaments have ended in victory despite impressive qualifying campaigns.

Hodgson, speaking to BBC Radio Five Live program 'Sportsweek', insists natural development will be enough to get England back on track as they prepare to start their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against Switzerland on Monday.

When asked if England had learned lessons from their dismal offering in Brazil, Hodgson replied: "Unfortunately not, and we've been racking our brains.

"It'd be nice to say there's been lots of lessons but there are more minor ones.

"We've got to be aware when people talk about being more streetwise, I've never quite understood what street wisdom really is.

"Those types of minor criticisms or suggestions, they've all got some sort of relevance I guess.

"You've got people suggesting we've got to commit more fouls and stop people in their tracks - I'm not even 100 per cent certain that's something you coach, it's never featured in my coaching sessions.

"But I think as players mature and play Champions League football and play in the Premier League every week and play international football these sort of lessons come automatically.

"They come as you get older and more experienced and as you harden up as a footballer.

"It would be nice [to say] from the World Cup we’ve learned this major lesson but our world Cup really was the one game against Uruguay, we've got to be careful that we don't consider throwing the baby out with the bathwater."