Hodgson proud of Wembley tribute

Roy Hodgson believes England should be proud of their decision to go ahead with the international friendly against France at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, following last week's terror attacks in Paris.

The Football Association (FA) and French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed on Saturday the game would take place despite at least 129 people being killed in France's capital.

England's 2-0 win over the Euro 2016 hosts was overshadowed by the occasion, as both teams used the fixture to pay tribute to those involved in the tragedy.

"It was a very poignant occasion, it was really everything I expected it to be," manager Hodgson said.

"I thought the way the FA and FFF set up the tribute before the game started was very, very well done.

"I thought the players getting together after the minute’s silence…all the things we wanted to achieve, were achieved in that moment.

"I’ve already received some text messages from some French people I know. They thought tonight was a very good occasion for their country. England can be proud to have put this event on."

Hodgson said England had not pressured France into taking part and were eager to display a show of support to their opponents.

"It wasn’t us who pushed the French FA to do this. It was their decision to say an act of defiance was more important, he said.

"We were focused on showing the respect, solidarity and unity we really wanted to express, and then after the whistle blew to play football."