Hodgson unimpressed by Wilshere's Spurs jibes

England manager Roy Hodgson says Jack Wilshere must "curb his enthusiasm" after being charged by the Football Association (FA) for his anti-Tottenham chanting.

Wilshere used Arsenal's FA Cup parade to taunt rivals Spurs from an open-top bus and was subsequently charged with misconduct by the FA.

The Arsenal man could feature in Sunday's friendly against the Republic of Ireland and Hodgson was quizzed on the recent furore during a news conference.

"For Arsenal it was important to take the matter in hand and by the time I got to see him, it was already sorted," he explained.

"The FA have charged him and he must accept that, it's not the type of behaviour we encourage or want to see.

"Young men do things they shouldn't do and regret it but it's his football qualities I have to concentrate on.

"I'll leave it to the FA and Arsenal to make sure he curbs his enthusiasm and doesn't do the wrong things from time to time."

Wilshere ended the season struggling for match fitness, while team-mate Theo Walcott finished with a flourish - scoring a hat-trick against West Brom before finding the target in the FA Cup final win over Aston Villa.

Hodgson has been impressed by his squad's efforts in training and is keen to use Walcott and Wilshere ahead of England's return to Euro 2016 qualifying against Slovenia next Sunday.

"I've been very impressed, you wouldn't notice the difference between the training we did at the start of campaign and what we've done towards the end," Hodgson added.

"That's great credit to the players. We've always thought of Theo as a forward, either in the centre or in the wider areas. It was great to see him finish the season well.

"We've lost him in get-togethers and at certain times through injury but he's always been in our thoughts. We've got him fully fit, confident and in fine form.

"Jack is very enthusiastic, he plays with a confidence and an air of enthusiasm. Jack has been with us for three years but there have been constant moments where we've not had the chance to use him.

"He's been back fit for two months and he's raring to go."