‘I used to ride a motorbike and my crash helmet would get filled. From my point of view, the best was talcum powder, but there were other things…’ Dave Beasant on Wimbledon’s Crazy Gang dressing room pranks

By Contributions from published

The Crazy Gang's antics were the stuff of legend in the 1980s

Wimbledon goalscorer Lawrie Sanchez, with the FA Cup on his head, and goalkeeper Dave Beasant, wearing a hard hat, celebrate after victory over Liverpool in the 1988 final
Here's hoping Dave Beasant checked that hard hat before he put it on his head (Image credit: Alamy)

If you were part of the Wimbledon squad in the 1980s, you had to sleep with one eye open.

The Crazy Gang’s predilection for a dressing room prank was legendary, with their team featuring a murderer’s row of some of the era’s biggest hardmen and most bombastic personalities.

If Dennis Wise wasn’t rubbing Deep Heat into your jockstrap, then Vinnie Jones would probably be pulling your shorts down during the team photo, all while the suit you came to work in was being ritually burned back in the dressing room.

Dave Beasant on Wimbledon pranks

Wimbledon's Eric Young, Lawrie Sanchez, Dave Beasant and Terry Phelan celebrate with the FA Cup after beating Liverpool in the 1988 final

Beasant skippered the club to the FA Cup in 1988 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Dave Beasant famously captained the south Londoners to FA Cup glory in 1988, but when he arrived at the club on trial from Edgware Town in 1979, he was given the kind of welcome that one would expect from the Dons.

“When I was on trial, I didn’t have a car, I used to ride a motorbike and my crash helmet would get filled,” the former England stopper recalls to FourFourTwo.

Newcastle United 1988, Pre Season, new signings, (left to right) John Robertson, Andy Thorn, Dave Beasant and John Hendrie, 15th August 1988. (Photo by NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Beasant left Wimbledon for Newcastle United in the summer of 1988 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“From my point of view, the best was talcum powder, but there were other things…

“Even with the talcum powder, it got into the foam of the helmet, so for a week afterwards, every time I put it on, I’d come out with grey hair!

“We had a tremendous team spirit – in our dressing room, if things needed to be said, they were said, and you didn’t hold grudges against each other.

“I can see why Sir Alex Ferguson retired when he retired – you can’t give that hairdryer treatment to players now.”

Wimbledon players, led by Vinnie Jones, celebrate their shock victory over Liverpool in the 1988 FA Cup final at Wembley

Vinnie Jones and the rest of his shy, retiring Wimbledon team-mates (Image credit: Alamy)

Beasant’s playing career stretched across five decades from his breakthrough in the late ‘70s right up to 2014, when he was named as a sub for Stevenage at the age of 55 during a stint as the club’s goalkeeping coach, but admits a modern player wouldn’t last five minutes in that Crazy Gang dressing room.

“They’d be completely shocked – we might be changing their nappy by the end of the day!”

TOPICS
Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.