Here's hoping Dave Beasant checked that hard hat before he put it on his head

If you were part of the Wimbledon squad in the 1980s, you had to sleep with one eye open.

The Crazy Gang’s predilection for a dressing room prank was legendary, with their team featuring a murderer’s row of some of the era’s biggest hardmen and most bombastic personalities.

If Dennis Wise wasn’t rubbing Deep Heat into your jockstrap, then Vinnie Jones would probably be pulling your shorts down during the team photo, all while the suit you came to work in was being ritually burned back in the dressing room.

Dave Beasant on Wimbledon pranks

Beasant skippered the club to the FA Cup in 1988 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Dave Beasant famously captained the south Londoners to FA Cup glory in 1988, but when he arrived at the club on trial from Edgware Town in 1979, he was given the kind of welcome that one would expect from the Dons.

“When I was on trial, I didn’t have a car, I used to ride a motorbike and my crash helmet would get filled,” the former England stopper recalls to FourFourTwo.

Beasant left Wimbledon for Newcastle United in the summer of 1988 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“From my point of view, the best was talcum powder, but there were other things…

“Even with the talcum powder, it got into the foam of the helmet, so for a week afterwards, every time I put it on, I’d come out with grey hair!

“We had a tremendous team spirit – in our dressing room, if things needed to be said, they were said, and you didn’t hold grudges against each other.

“I can see why Sir Alex Ferguson retired when he retired – you can’t give that hairdryer treatment to players now.”

Vinnie Jones and the rest of his shy, retiring Wimbledon team-mates (Image credit: Alamy)

Beasant’s playing career stretched across five decades from his breakthrough in the late ‘70s right up to 2014, when he was named as a sub for Stevenage at the age of 55 during a stint as the club’s goalkeeping coach, but admits a modern player wouldn’t last five minutes in that Crazy Gang dressing room.

“They’d be completely shocked – we might be changing their nappy by the end of the day!”