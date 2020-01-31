Hodson: Returning to St Mirren a no-brainer

Lee Hodson has left his wife-to-be and baby son behind in England but insists St Mirren is just the place to keep the home fires burning.

The former Rangers defender quit Saints at the end of last season to join Gillingham so he and pregnant fiancee Stephanie could be closer to their families.

The couple have since welcomed new son Chase into the world but his Gills move failed to bear fruit and he has been allowed to rejoin the Buddies on loan after making just 12 appearances for Steve Evans’ team.

However, Hodson says he had no hesitation in turning down two other rival offers to make the move back to a place he calls home.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back here at a club where I enjoyed my football last season.

“It was a no-brainer when I found out there was an opportunity to come back. There was only one place I wanted to go when I found out the news.

“I really enjoyed last season, especially with the pay-off at the end in the play-offs. It’s a great club to be at with the fans base. It’s on the way up.

“I had a few sniffs here and there from other clubs but nothing concrete so this was my main option. As soon as I heard St Mirren was a possibility it was just about getting the deal done.

“Gillingham is a great club. It was close to home for me and with me and my fiancee having had our first child, I thought it was perfect for us to go back down and be close to family with the new baby.

“I enjoyed my time there but sometimes things don’t work out and you have to move on to get the game time you need.

“It’s difficult moving back up here away from Stevie and Chase especially with him being just four-and-a-half months old, but they know I needed to get back playing. My family always support me and my thinking is that I’m now coming back home.

“I was up in Scotland for three years and we enjoyed our time living in Glasgow.

“I know the area well and a lot of people. Once I get a place sorted Stevie and Chase will move with me for the time I’m here.

“It will be tough not being with my fiancee and the wee man but I’m fully focused on St Mirren. They will be up in the next couple of weeks and FaceTime is a great thing in the meantime.

“That won’t affect my focus on St Mirren.”

Saints travel to Easter Road on Saturday but Hodson is not certain he will make his second debut against Jack Ross’ Hibernian.

The Northern Ireland international said: “Hibs is a hard place to go but the lads have been on a good run. We want to go there and get as many points as possible.

“I don’t expect to start. The lads have been doing well so I have to prove I deserve a place in the team.”