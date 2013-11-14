Hoeness to ask Bayern for vote of confidence

Hoeness' trial will get under way on March 10 and the former Bayern player has repeatedly stated his innocence.

The 61-year-old offered his resignation from the Bundesliga leaders in May, only for it to be rejected, although he denied that he ever planned on stepping down from his position.

He added at Bayern's annual general meeting on Wednesday that he intends to stay on, provided he receives a "clear mandate" from the German champions, stating that he "never considered stepping down, because the club never proposed it to me".

"(I) submit myself to the will of the membership by asking for a vote of confidence," he said.

"I wish to give the membership the right to decide whether I'm still the right president for this club."

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, after announcing that Bayern had recorded the best financial results in 113 years, gave his backing to Hoeness.

"I'm his friend and true friendship shows itself when there are problems," he said.

"Seeing you, dear members, pay tribute to Uli, I believe FC Bayern as a whole is his friend."

On the financial results, which revealed a record turnover of €432.8million for the year and a profit of €14m, Rummenigge said it represented a peak for the club.

"We've all been through an unbelievable year," he added, "It's probably the most extraordinary and wonderful time ever in the 113-year history of FC Bayern.

"It can never have been better to be a fan of this football club. You won't believe how proud I am of this club."