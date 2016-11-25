Hoeness returns as Bayern president

Uli Hoeness has been re-elected as Bayern Munich president at Friday's annual general meeting.

The 64-year-old was forced to step down from the role in 2014 when he served jail time for tax evasion but he remains a popular figure at the club and an overwhelming majority of the members who voted were in favour of Hoeness' return.

"I would like to thank you and I promise that I will not disappoint you," Hoeness after getting the backing from Bayern's fans.

"I want to be a link between the members and the club, between the supervisory board and the general board. And I want to be there for all our employees, for the players and for the coach.

"I am looking forward to working with [outgoing president] Karl-Heinz Hopfner. If we stick together, it is up to our rivals to attack us.

"RB Leipzig are now another rival that can challenge us after Borussia Dortmund. To be honest, over the past few years there has not really been a team that angered and challenged us. We had to stay motivated ourselves. So it was about time.

"That is all I want to say."

Hoeness replaces Hopfner as the man in charge at Allianz Arena, with the departing president bowing out on a high as Bayern's membership roll grew to 284,041.

"Many thanks. That is it," Hopfner said on his farewell.

"We still are and we will continue to be the world's biggest club.

"Thank you for your trust in me as president. Now it is time. My active time at Bayern in several positions has come to an end after more than 33 years.

"It goes without saying that I will continue to watch our teams in all competitions and keep my fingers crossed at the Allianz Arena."