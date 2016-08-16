Holding is a natural - Wilshere

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is confident Rob Holding will learn from his difficult debut against Liverpool and become a key figure at the Emirates.

The 20-year-old defender got the nod from Arsene Wenger to face the Reds in their Premier League opener due to the absence of Per Mertesacker, Gabriel and Laurent Koscielny, but the Frenchman's gamble did not pay off as Arsenal were beaten 4-3 and looked shaky at the back throughout the game.

Wilshere refuses to point the finger at the former Bolton youngster, though, and has backed him to shine for Arsenal in the long term.

"I think if you look on the pitch, he doesn't look out of his comfort zone," Wilshere told the official Arsenal website.

"He is a natural, he is confident on the ball and he wants to play and I think that is the Arsenal way. He is a great addition to the squad and one for the future as well.

"He's only 20 years old and he's come down from Bolton on his own, so he has to get used to living in London. That's why I have been talking to him, to help him settle. We've had boys like that come here before in Calum [Chambers] and Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain], though. They've all settled in well and have improved as players as well as people.

"He's a good lad. I'm sure he is one for the future and can improve his game this year."