Holloway considers permanent Owusu-Abeyie deal

The winger was on target during the Premier League newcomers' 3-0 pre-season victory over Gillingham on Tuesday and Holloway admitted that the goal did the former Arsenal player's chances of earning a permanent deal no harm.

"I would expect someone of his standard to score a goal," he told The Croydon Advertiser.

"It's whether he works with the group and with me, but I was pleased for him that he scored.

"It was a great finish and burst of pace.

"I do like him, but what I was told about him as a person isn't true, there were lots of rumours, but he's playing with a smile on his face and my job is to get him a contract.

"Whether that's with us, then great, or if it's with someone else. But he's done his cause no harm by scoring a goal."