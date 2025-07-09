Arsenal closer to agreeing sensational Eberechi Eze deal: report

Arsenal would surely challenge for the title with the Crystal Palace man in their ranks

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace looks on during the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham, March 2025
Eze could soon be on his way to Arsenal with talks progressing between the clubs (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on an agreement with Crystal Palace for the transfer of attacker Eberechi Eze.

The Gunners have recently announced the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and are also working on the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting.

Were they to land Eze – ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of the season – on top of those deals, few teams could boast a stronger squad heading into the new campaign.

Arsenal reportedly meet Crystal Palace’s demands for Eze

Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, April 2025

Eze was key in Palace's FA Cup triumph (Image credit: Alamy)

Eze had an incredible season last term, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions for the Eagles, including the deciding goal in their historic FA Cup final triumph against Manchester City at Wembley.

His performances for the south London club have attracted admiring glances from the Emirates Stadium, teeing up a potential move to the Gunners, a club that rejected the playmaker as a teenager.

Eberechi Eze celebrates victory over Manchester City with his Crystal Palace team-mates at the end of the FA Cup final in May 2025.

The playmaker has already confirmed his name in the Palace history books (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have offered a £45m upfront fee with performance-related add-ons to take the total package towards Eze’s £67.5m release clause, a structure Palace are said to be happy with.

Personal terms are not set to cause an issue either, with the 27-year-old being offered a contract worth double his current remuneration at Selhurst Park.

The same report states both Tottenham Hotspur and City made approaches earlier in the summer, but it appears to be Arsenal that have won the race.

It remains to be seen, should they get the deal over the line, whether Eze comes in to challenge Martin Odegaard in central attacking areas, or to take the spot of Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli scored 10 times last season

Eze could challenge Gabriel Martinelli for minutes on the left wing at the Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the time feels right for Eze to move.

He can prove no more at Palace and has handed them their first piece of major silverware, forever etching himself into the club’s history books.

But now entering the prime of his career, it’s time to test Eze battling at the top of the division and at the business end of the best competitions, an opportunity he’ll get with Arsenal.

Eze is valued at €55m, according to Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

