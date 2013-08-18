Holloway: Honeymoon period over for Palace

Palace fell to defeat in their first game back in the top flight on Sunday as Roberto Soldado's penalty gave Tottenham all three points at Selhurst Park.

The hosts struggled to create any clear-cut chances during the 90 minutes and could not break down the visitors' resolute defence.

And Holloway was unhappy with his players, making it clear he needs to see more from them if they are to compete in the Premier League.

"I'm a bit disappointed to be honest, we normally play a bit quicker and sharper than that with the ball," he said. "I was disappointed with our movement and our passing.

"The honeymoon period is over and the lads have to start believing in themselves.

"We need to learn quickly. We need to counter attack quicker and sharper than we did.

"We've got to get used to where we are and we've got to deal with it, when we had the ball we didn't do enough with it.

"At the moment with this group I might have to defend my way to victory. We need some more pace up front."

Despite his disappointment with his own side, the Palace boss also questioned referee Mark Clattenburg's decision to award the decisive penalty against Dean Moxey for handball.

"It was dubious handball," the 50-year-old continued. "Did he mean to do it? No. If you are falling, that's what you do with your arms. Moxey didn't have a chance in hell of getting his arm out of the way."

Holloway handed starts to two of his new signings - Stephen Dobbie and Dwight Gayle - while Marouane Chamakh, on loan from Arsenal, made a late substitute appearance.

The Morocco international striker only arrived at the club last week and his manager believes he will improve the quality of his team.

"Chamakh should be able to train next week and Campana will have another week," Holloway added. "We should be in a much better scenario next week."