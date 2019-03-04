Holt makes small changes a Livi thing

Gary Holt admits it seems like ages ago he took charge of his first Livingston game against St Mirren in Paisley – but he has been happy to make small changes along the way.

Holt enjoyed a winning start during the final days of Alan Stubbs’ brief Buddies reign as his side won 2-0 in a one-sided encounter in August.

Four players – Liam Kelly, Craig Halkett, Declan Gallagher and Scott Pittman – have not missed a game since then while Shaun Byrne was the same until getting suspended two games ago.

Seven of the St Mirren team and Stubbs have since left and only one of the home players who started that day also started their most recent game against Hearts last week.

And Holt is happy that he has been able to take things slowly while counterpart Oran Kearney has largely ripped things up and started again.

“It seems like ages ago,” Holt said. “You are always wanting more, always striving for more, and areas we can improve, the squad improving.

“Players have come in, players have left. We were looking at small changes because if we change too big or too quickly it’s going to affect us, it’s going to put us off kilter.

“So we are trying to make small changes off the pitch as well as on.”

On his opponents, Holt said: “They have had a lot of recruits in January so you have to get as much analysis as you can on the individuals as well as the team. Fortunately they have played a few games which we can get footage of.

“But we are not totally focused on them, we are focused on us and how we are going to apply ourselves to the game and the areas we know we are good at.”