Holt: Upcoming spell of matches likely to define where Livingston finish

Gary Holt feels his Livingston side are entering a season-defining period after emerging from a difficult run of fixtures in eighth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Livi have only won one of their last 11 games but that victory came against Celtic. They have also lost against the champions and played Rangers three times as well as drawn with Hibernian and Hearts and taken on top-six sides Motherwell, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

Their next 12 league games see them face Hamilton, Ross County and St Mirren twice each and they begin with a home game against Accies with memories of a recent 2-1 defeat in Lanarkshire driving them on.

Holt said: “Since the St Mirren win we have had 11 games and lost to Hamilton, where we would say we deserved to get something out the game but didn’t play great, but everybody else has been in the top four apart from Hearts and Hibs, who we took two good points from.

“We want to win every game and it hurts losing every game but we also take a wee bit of clear-minded thinking that we are coming into a spell of games now, the next 12 games will probably define where we end up.”

Holt, who has a fitness doubt over Scott Tiffoney, added: “The Hamilton game sticks with us because we were one up away from home and you try not to give teams a lift, and we certainly did that with the goals we gave away. That was the disappointing aspect, they didn’t have to work too hard.

“We were in control of the game and managed to snatch a defeat from the jaws of victory.

“So we have a chance to put it right but it’s going to be tough. You saw how good they were on Sunday against Rangers – compact, got threats in wide areas, and got two boys up top who battle and feed off chances.”