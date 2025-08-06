Everton's 2025/26 Season Preview: New Stadium, New Hope, and a Rebuilding Challenge

Our Everton Season Preview 2025/26 looks at the rebuild needed by David Moyes to pull together a squad worthy of their shiney new home

TOPSHOT - Fans hold blue flares as they gather outside of Goodison Park ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Southampton, in Liverpool, north west England on May 18, 2025, Everton&#039;s final premier league fixture played at the stadium, their home since 1892. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Welcome to Hill (Dickinson) Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)
Your Everton season preview is here as the Toffees hope for some more of that old manager bounce

FourFourTwo's Everton season preview

FFT's view

The Plan

Everton’s recent running-on-fumes reality has presented David Moyes, ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever, and the club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, with a significant challenge – they went into July with 15 senior players, plus a few youngsters returning from loans. Several positions are in need of urgent attention, and a competitive squad will be hard to build.

LAST SEASON

PREMIER LEAGUE 13th
FA CUP Fourth Round
LEAGUE CUP Third Round
TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS) Iliman Ndia (11)

Along with arrivals – a new right-back is essential – this will also include keeping hold of key men, although linchpin Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new deal. The Toffees’ more favourable financial outlook does help, thanks to the new stadium (above), the resolution of ownership issues and a relative easing of PSR headaches.

The Coach

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Everton manager David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Leicester City FC at Goodison Park on February 01, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Guess who's back, back again, Moyesy's back, at Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 62, David Moyes is the third-oldest manager in the 92, but he made Everton look like Everton again: hard-working and defensively robust, with attacking quality as well. There is hope that he’ll banish the spectre of the drop and even get the club pushing for Europe.

Key Player

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Jordan Pickford of Everton jokes around for the camera seconds before kick off during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Everton FC at Selhurst Park on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Get the rave on All keepers are crazy, and Jordan Pickford is crazy good (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 12 clean sheets last term and numerous match-winning saves, Jordan Pickford is consistently one of the main reasons Everton are still in the Premier League. As the song clearly states, “He hates Newcastle, he hates the Sh*te, Jordan Pickford is dynamite.”

Lesson From Last Year

Play to the end: Everton conceded twice as many goals (22) as they scored (11) in the last half-hour of games. But above all, the contrast between the Sean Dyche-imposed purgatory and a more free-flowing period under Moyes illustrated that when Everton play with an eased handbrake, they give most teams a game.

FFT'S SEASON PREVIEW

Dyche spoke of ‘alignment’ – a sense of connection that should exist between fans and players – but seemed to forget that part of this is the latter entertaining the former. Moyes brought back the joy of watching Everton. James Tarkowski equalising with a volley in the last minute of a Merseyside derby will have that effect...

The Mood

Evertonians are a half-empty sort – some doubt there’s a glass in the first place. Yet optimism may be in the air. The resolution of so many of the Toffees’ recent issues has supporters believing better times could be on the (distant) horizon.

The One To Watch

Charly Alcaraz. The 22-year-old Argentine arrived on loan from Flamengo to little fanfare in January, but two goals, a host of impressive performances, and a combative approach did much to raise his standing. With his move now made permanent, the former Southampton scuttler looks primed to fill the club’s Abdoulaye Doucoure-shaped hole.

Everton's Argentinian midfielder #24 Charly Alcaraz chases the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Everton and Bournemouth at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north-west England on February 8, 2025

Charly Alcaraz the under the radar January signing who showed signs that 2025-26 could be big for him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most Likely To...

Quicken the pulse. While long accustomed to the anxiety-driven elevated heart rate (see Michael Keane defending), Evertonians finally have a player in Iliman Ndiaye who can get the heart racing for the right reasons.

ODDS

TITLE ODDS 250/1

Least Likely To...

Retire: Seamus Coleman, 36. Given how rarely he is on the pitch now, the club captain could probably keep going into his seventies.

FFT Verdict

14TH Moyes will miss Goodison’s home comforts while rebuilding a squad almost from scratch. It’ll take time.

The Number Cruncher

img_123-2.jpg

(Image credit: Future)

The Fan View

We asked Evertonian @joe_strange to provide the view from the (new and apparently very steep) stands

The big talking point is how David Moyes uses the Friedkin Group’s first summer transfer budget to fix a squad that needs strengthening all over.

I won’t be happy unless we sign a right-back. Jake O’Brien did an excellent job last season, but we can’t keep neglecting it.

Our most underrated player is Jordan Pickford. The disrespect he still receives from some quarters is baffling.

The active player I’d love to have back is Ademola Lookman. We didn’t make the most of his talent the first time around.

The pantomime villain will be the now-departed Dominic Calvert- Lewin. There’s a section of the fanbase that’ll never be happy with him.

Everton squad for 2024/25 LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on August 31, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

It ended sourly for DCL at Goodison Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

The thing my club really gets right is making Goodison Park the home of the women’s team.

The one change I’d make would be to stop raising season ticket prices. Mine is up £200 in recent years.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Anthony Gordon, who missed training while he was forcing a transfer, then celebrated Everton’s demise, and loves a dive.

I’m most looking forward to visiting the beautiful, Hill Dickinson Stadium, AKA Bramley-Moore.

I’m least looking forward to playing Liverpool. It’s rarely enjoyable, despite recent great moments.

Fans think our gaffer is restoring pride and belief to a broken fanbase.

We’ll finish 9th.

