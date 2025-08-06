Everton's 2025/26 Season Preview: New Stadium, New Hope, and a Rebuilding Challenge

Your Everton season preview is here as the Toffees hope for some more of that old manager bounce

FourFourTwo's Everton season preview

FFT's view

The Plan

Everton’s recent running-on-fumes reality has presented David Moyes, ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever, and the club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, with a significant challenge – they went into July with 15 senior players, plus a few youngsters returning from loans. Several positions are in need of urgent attention, and a competitive squad will be hard to build.

LAST SEASON PREMIER LEAGUE 13th

FA CUP Fourth Round

LEAGUE CUP Third Round

TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS) Iliman Ndia (11)

Along with arrivals – a new right-back is essential – this will also include keeping hold of key men, although linchpin Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new deal. The Toffees’ more favourable financial outlook does help, thanks to the new stadium (above), the resolution of ownership issues and a relative easing of PSR headaches.

The Coach

Guess who's back, back again, Moyesy's back, at Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 62, David Moyes is the third-oldest manager in the 92, but he made Everton look like Everton again: hard-working and defensively robust, with attacking quality as well. There is hope that he’ll banish the spectre of the drop and even get the club pushing for Europe.

Key Player

Get the rave on All keepers are crazy, and Jordan Pickford is crazy good (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 12 clean sheets last term and numerous match-winning saves, Jordan Pickford is consistently one of the main reasons Everton are still in the Premier League. As the song clearly states, “He hates Newcastle, he hates the Sh*te, Jordan Pickford is dynamite.”

Lesson From Last Year

Play to the end: Everton conceded twice as many goals (22) as they scored (11) in the last half-hour of games. But above all, the contrast between the Sean Dyche-imposed purgatory and a more free-flowing period under Moyes illustrated that when Everton play with an eased handbrake, they give most teams a game.

FFT'S SEASON PREVIEW (Image credit: Future) This preview originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery

Dyche spoke of ‘alignment’ – a sense of connection that should exist between fans and players – but seemed to forget that part of this is the latter entertaining the former. Moyes brought back the joy of watching Everton. James Tarkowski equalising with a volley in the last minute of a Merseyside derby will have that effect...

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Mood

Evertonians are a half-empty sort – some doubt there’s a glass in the first place. Yet optimism may be in the air. The resolution of so many of the Toffees’ recent issues has supporters believing better times could be on the (distant) horizon.

The One To Watch

Charly Alcaraz. The 22-year-old Argentine arrived on loan from Flamengo to little fanfare in January, but two goals, a host of impressive performances, and a combative approach did much to raise his standing. With his move now made permanent, the former Southampton scuttler looks primed to fill the club’s Abdoulaye Doucoure-shaped hole.

Charly Alcaraz the under the radar January signing who showed signs that 2025-26 could be big for him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most Likely To...

Quicken the pulse. While long accustomed to the anxiety-driven elevated heart rate (see Michael Keane defending), Evertonians finally have a player in Iliman Ndiaye who can get the heart racing for the right reasons.

ODDS TITLE ODDS 250/1

Least Likely To...

Retire: Seamus Coleman, 36. Given how rarely he is on the pitch now, the club captain could probably keep going into his seventies.

FFT Verdict

14TH Moyes will miss Goodison’s home comforts while rebuilding a squad almost from scratch. It’ll take time.

The Number Cruncher

(Image credit: Future)

The Fan View

We asked Evertonian @joe_strange to provide the view from the (new and apparently very steep) stands

The big talking point is how David Moyes uses the Friedkin Group’s first summer transfer budget to fix a squad that needs strengthening all over.

I won’t be happy unless we sign a right-back. Jake O’Brien did an excellent job last season, but we can’t keep neglecting it.

Our most underrated player is Jordan Pickford. The disrespect he still receives from some quarters is baffling.

The active player I’d love to have back is Ademola Lookman. We didn’t make the most of his talent the first time around.

The pantomime villain will be the now-departed Dominic Calvert- Lewin. There’s a section of the fanbase that’ll never be happy with him.

It ended sourly for DCL at Goodison Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

The thing my club really gets right is making Goodison Park the home of the women’s team.

The one change I’d make would be to stop raising season ticket prices. Mine is up £200 in recent years.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Anthony Gordon, who missed training while he was forcing a transfer, then celebrated Everton’s demise, and loves a dive.

I’m most looking forward to visiting the beautiful, Hill Dickinson Stadium, AKA Bramley-Moore.

I’m least looking forward to playing Liverpool. It’s rarely enjoyable, despite recent great moments.

Fans think our gaffer is restoring pride and belief to a broken fanbase.

We’ll finish 9th.



This preview originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery