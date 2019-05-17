Holt urges Livingston to make the most of ‘stress-free’ Motherwell clash

Livingston manager Gary Holt has encouraged his players to remove the shackles and enjoy their “showcase game” at Fir Park.

The stakes are low for the final Ladbrokes Premiership encounter, with Livi guaranteed ninth place, leaving Holt to urge his players to take advantage of the stress-free environment.

Holt has given his players licence to entertain as they draw the curtain on a successful first season back in the top flight against a Motherwell side that has handed out thousands of free tickets to children to boost the attendance.

Holt said: “It’s probably a game that both teams don’t need but it’s also a chance to go and play and just enjoy the game, no stress from the fans and no stress of what we are trying to achieve.

“Go and play, this is like a showcase game. Go and show your talents, go and show why you are playing at this level. We’ll give you a platform, you have got to go and do it.

“Play with a smile on your face, work hard because that is first and foremost for us, and hopefully sign off with a win.

“Go and try and score goals. Don’t be too open but they will have the platform to score goals and make it exciting.

“The players have deserved this chance to go and enjoy the day.”