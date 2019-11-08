Holt urges Livingston players to raise their game against Rangers

Gary Holt has urged Livingston to raise their game and prove their own credentials as they bid to topple an on-form Rangers side.

The Ibrox outfit, currently neck and neck with rivals Celtic at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership, are on a high after pulling off a hugely impressive Europa League victory over Porto and reaching the Betfred Cup final.

Livingston have already lost twice to the Light Blues, 1-0 in the cup and 3-1 in the league back in September, but pulled off a massive shock with a historic first-ever win over Celtic last month.

And Holt has called on his players to now relish the challenge of trying to bring down Steven Gerrard’s team in Sunday’s encounter at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

He said: “You have to raise your game. You go out with the same mindset in every game but when you go in against the big boys and you get a positive result against them you know you’re a good player then, you know you’ve done things right.

“But I’ve also been on the end of some batterings from them and you learn from that as well. That adds fuel.

“It’s about playing with your head up, your chest out and a smile on your face, knowing you’re going to work hard.

“Concentration levels have got to be at the maximum, energy levels have got to be at the maximum and you need everyone playing well to get something out of the game.”