Home draw leaves Puel frustrated

Southampton boss Claude Puel admitted that his side's 1-1 draw with Sunderland at St Mary's felt like two points lost rather than one gained.

Jermain Defoe fired the visitors into the lead from the penalty spot after being brought down in the area by Jose Fonte 10 minutes from time.

A speculative 25-yard effort from Jay Rodriguez duly earned the hosts a share of the spoils, but Puel was still left frustrated, Matt Targett coming close to a late winner with a free-kick that went just wide.

Southampton remain without a victory in the opening three games of the new Premier League and Puel said: "It is disappointing this afternoon

"It was a good game for the two teams, but for the third game we had many possibilities and situations to score.

"It was important for my players to show good character and spirit to find the equaliser and this is very important for the future.

"It is also important that we keep working and are aware of the good things that we are seeing on the pitch.

"In all the games we've played this season, against Watford, Manchester United and again today, we have had many opportunities to score and that is a good sign for the future.

"It is a better result [than a defeat] for us just before the international break, but it still feels like two points lost. We will now see how we get on in our next game against Arsenal."

Puel hinted that he will be looking to strengthen his squad before the transfer window shuts next week.

"Perhaps another player will come to Southampton, but nothing is signed," he said.

"It is a possibility to take one or two to add energy to the squad."