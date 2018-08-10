Homer Simpson helps Sunderland announce new signing

Clubs are finding ever more creative ways to announce their new signings, as teams look to outdo each other on social media.

But when Sunderland finally completed the signing of Max Power from Wigan Athletic on Friday, they kept their announcement simple yet effective ... with a little help from Homer Simpson.

The League One club shared the news with a clip from the Simpsons episode 'Homer to the Max', in which the iconic cartoon character legally changes his name to Max Power.

Homer sings his new name in the clip, and the real-life Max Power will hope the Sunderland fans do the same at the Stadium of Light this season.