Honduras v South Africa: Mashaba's men want consistency

South Africa are targeting greater consistency as they prepare to face Honduras in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Ephraim Mashaba's men claimed a surprise 1-0 win over Costa Rica last time out and they will look for a repeat.

Andile Jali's early goal was all South Africa needed on Thursday before they held on for an unlikely win.

Goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune, largely untroubled by Costa Rica, said the target had to be consistency.

"The past two games against Senegal [also a 1-0 win] and Costa Rica have shown the great talent we have and that if we stay focused and continue working hard, we can go places," Khune said, via the South African Football Association (SAFA) website.

"Anyway, that is what we will strive to do going forward; we have spoken about it among ourselves and all of us have the conviction and resolve to take our football to the next level."

In a blow, South Africa will be without Thulani Hlatshwayo after the defender's uncle died.

The Bidvest Wits centre-back has been allowed to return home, a decision supported by coach Mashaba.

"It is a big blow for the entire team. Tyson is one of the most dedicated and disciplined 'soldiers' in this team," Mashaba said.

"But this is something beyond human control and he has our blessings to leave camp and mourn his uncle with the rest of his family. May his uncle's soul rest in peace."

South Africa are preparing for their African Nations Championship qualifiers against Angola later in October.

They will face an inconsistent Honduras, who have won just one of their past nine outings.

Jorge Luis Pinto's men drew 1-1 against Guatemala on Thursday and will need a better display to stop an upbeat South Africa.

In Jerry Bengtson, Honduras have attacking potential, while veterans Maynor Figueroa, Noel Valladares and Oscar Boniek Garcia are all in the squad.