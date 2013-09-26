Hooper sets sights on England call-up

The former Celtic forward has endured a frustrating time since making his transfer-window move to Carrow Road after picking up a shin injury in a pre-season fixture with Panathinaikos.

But the 25-year-old finally made his competitive debut as a substitute Norwich's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last Saturday, before scoring twice on his first start in the 3-2 victory over Watford in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.

And Hooper is now itching to make up for lost time and force his way into contention for a place in the England set-up.

"It's early days but everyone wants to play for their country," he said.

"I just have to get on the pitch in the Premier League and start scoring. That's the next step.

"It has been frustrating with the injury at Norwich. But I had a calf problem when I first signed for Celtic and that worked out all right in the end.

"I need to keep scoring because that's my job. If I can keep scoring like I did at Celtic, then it will be a good few years."