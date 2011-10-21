Houllier has still not forgiven Ginola

In a book published on Thursday, Secrets de Coachs (Coaches Secrets), former France coach Houllier criticised the one time Paris Saint-Germain winger for hitting out at international team-mates and ex Olympique Marseille players Eric Cantona and Jean-Pierre Papin.

Cantona and Papin were booed throughout the Bulgaria defeat by supporters at the Parc des Princes ground after Ginola had said the duo were not worthy of a place in the team ahead of him.

"PSG play at the Parc des Princes. PSG's enemy is Marseille. When he says that Papin and Cantona should not play and that he should play instead... he is a bastard because every time Papin or Cantona touched the ball, they were booed," Houllier wrote.

Houllier also said that then assistant coach Aime Jacquet, who five years later led France to the World Cup title, prevented him from kicking out Ginola for his remarks at the time.

"I made the mistake not to kick him out. Aime prevented me from doing it."

Houllier has previously claimed that the flamboyant Ginola, who came on for Papin in the defeat, had "committed a crime against the team spirit" for losing the ball that led to Emil Kostadinov's winner for Bulgaria and both have been at odds since then.

"Without him [Ginola] we would have qualified," Houllier added.