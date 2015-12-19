Howe hails Bournemouth character

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hailed the character of his side after they scored a late winner to beat nine-man West Brom 2-1 at The Hawthorns.

Howe's men have now won three Premier League matches in a row after victories over Chelsea and Manchester United, moving Bournemouth five points clear of the relegation zone.

Charlie Daniels smashed home a penalty with three minutes to go after Darren Fletcher fouled Dan Gosling, with Gareth McAuley having earlier cancelled out Adam Smith's fine opening goal.

"We made a really good start to the game and we dominated possession for the first hour and scored a good goal, then there was a difficult period in the game for us where their strength from set plays came to the fore," said Howe.

"I'm just really pleased with the character, because when they equalised the momentum was with them, so to come back and score in the manner we did, it's a great three points.

"There are two sides to the game and as much as you have to be good in possession you have to be good out of possession and defensively. We're disappointed to concede the goal that we did, but there were some really good elements of our defending.

"I think whenever you come here, to get three points in this ground, under the conditions that you're faced with, it's a huge three points for us."

James McClean and Jose Salomon Rondon were dismissed for the hosts.