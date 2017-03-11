Howe hails 'roller-coaster' win over West Ham

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe experienced a "roller-coaster of emotions" during his side's last-gasp, 3-2 win over West Ham at the Vitality Stadium.

Joshua King bagged a hat-trick for the hosts which included a late winner, but the Norwegian striker, and team-mate Benik Afobe, both missed first-half penalties.

Michail Antonio had given West Ham an early lead just 48 seconds after King's penalty miss and substitute Andre Ayew appeared to have salvaged a point for the visitors when he made it 2-2 in the 82nd minute.

King's close-range finish, however, secured a first win of 2017 for the hosts that eased their relegation fears and left Howe understandably delighted.

"I'm feeling relieved that we got the win that we craved so much," he told Sky Sports. "There was a lot in the game and it was a roller-coaster of emotions.

"When that final goal goes in, you feel that you have a great chance of winning the game and that's what you've worked so hard to achieve. So it was a great moment.

"It [the start of the game] summed up our recent spell where I think we've played really well at times, but ended up behind.

"It was another one where we started really well, got the penalty and you think we can kick on from here. But instead we miss and they go up the other end and score.

"It was a real test of resolve for the players and today we found another gear."

Howe's opposite number Slaven Bilic, meanwhile, was left to bemoan his side's inability to close the game out in the wake of Ayew's late leveller.

"We are disappointed because when you score two goals way from home you expect to get something out of the game, especially when you equalise a few minutes before the end," he said.

"We sent too many players up too early, left the right side of our defence open, lost the ball and they made a good counter attack and scored.

"It was hard to lose like this, but there were a lot of positives in this performance, especially in the first half.

"It is a setback, every defeat is a setback, but we'll just have to make up for it in our next game."