Howe hoping Bournemouth can emulate Palace

Eddie Howe is hoping his AFC Bournemouth side can maintain their Premier League resurgence with the long-term aim of emulating Boxing Day opponents Crystal Palace.

Howe's men have risen to 14th in the table after three wins on the bounce, the first two coming against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Next up is the visit of a Palace side well established in the top flight after winning promotion via the play-offs in 2013.

"We very much respect Crystal Palace and the work that [manager] Alan Pardew has done there," Howe said at Wednesday's media conference.

"They're a club that we look at and would like to emulate. They are run very well and now stable in the Premier League."

Despite Bournemouth's fine run, they remain just four points above the relegation zone and Howe is aware of the need to maintain the high standards they have set recently.

"We are certainly enjoying our best spell in the Premier League, but the challenge to keep it going is very difficult," he added.

"We're keeping a level head going into our next match. Our next thought is always our next training session and match.

"It's an exciting game for us because we are back at home and in front of our own supporters at Christmas."