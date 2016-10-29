Howe unconcerned by Bournemouth's poor away form

Eddie Howe is not overly concerned with Bournemouth's poor away form this season following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Bournemouth have collected just two points from five away matches so far, but Howe does not think those difficulties are having an impact on the players.

"I don't think our bad away form is influencing the mentality of the players," Howe told the BBC.

"It is a surprise to us that we have not done better in away games. Our away form last season was excellent. For whatever reason, we have not got that momentum quite yet.

"It was not a great performance from Bournemouth's perspective. We had our chances and I think the goals we conceded were really disappointing and they ultimately swung the game.

"We made a number of bad decisions ahead of the first goal. You don't expect to concede a goal just seconds after your own corner. So that is hugely disappointing.

"Our best period was when we were down to 10 men at the end following Andrew Surman's injury. We threw the kitchen sink at them and got a couple of chances late in the game to try and get something."