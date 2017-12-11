Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince

Huddersfield Town may face the daunting task of welcoming Chelsea to the John Smiths Stadium on Tuesday, but Tom Ince is confident the Terriers can upset Antonio Conte's men.

After four successive defeats in the Premier League, Huddersfield finally got back to winning ways on Saturday with a crucial 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion – Steve Mounie with both goals.

It was Town's third win of the campaign – all of which have come at home.

David Wagner's side have already beaten Manchester United in front of their own fans, and were denied a draw against Manchester City by a late Raheem Sterling strike.

Those performances, and the win over Brighton, give Ince the belief that they can cause an upset when the defending champions – who were beaten by another struggling side in West Ham on Saturday - travel to West Yorkshire.

When asked if Chelsea would relish a trip to Huddersfield, Ince replied: "I don't think Chelsea or anyone does.

"The way we get in people's faces, we stop people playing, we win our tackles, we win our battles, we make it difficult for teams.

"Chelsea have got talent in abundance. We know we are going to be spells in the game where we won’t be on top.

"But we feel we can cause any team problems here. We beat United here - we deserved to beat them - and we ran City close."