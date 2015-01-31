Huddersfield defender Smith airlifted to hospital

Smith suffered the injury while attempting to prevent Leeds striker Billy Sharp from scoring a late winner in the West Yorkshire derby, and he required lengthy treatment on the pitch before leaving the field on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask.

Huddersfield subsequently released a statement on their official Twitter account, posting: "#htafc confirms Tommy Smith has been airlifted by Yorkshire Air Ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary for tests after suffering a head injury.

"The club will give further updates on Tommy Smith when we have further news from the hospital."