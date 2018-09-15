Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 1: Zaha stars to down goal-shy Terriers

Wilfried Zaha's wonderful solo strike ended Crystal Palace's three-match losing streak in the Premier League by earning a 1-0 victory at struggling Huddersfield Town.

David Wagner's men have not scored in their last five home league games but had the better chances in Saturday's first half, Steve Mounie unable to convert a pair of Chris Lowe crosses.

And Zaha, who has scored eight times in his last 10 Premier League matches for Palace, made the hosts pay with a goal out of the top drawer shortly before half-time.

Aaron Mooy hit the post after the interval, but Town remain just above the relegation zone after a third league loss of the season, while Palace move into mid-table.

Chances were always likely to be scarce, but Mounie should have scored in the 17th minute, the striker heading over an excellent left-wing Lowe cross from eight yards out.

Another superb Lowe delivery, this time from the right, only needed a touch from Mounie to break the deadlock, before an ambitious Christopher Schindler bicycle kick bounced wide.

Mounie's wastefulness was punished by a sensational solo goal from Zaha in the 38th minute.

Fed by Jordan Ayew 40 yards out on the left, Zaha carried the ball through a swarm of Huddersfield defenders, jinked into the box and whipped a superb shot across Jonas Lossl.

Mooy was unfortunate not to level when his 59th-minute strike hit the woodwork with Wayne Hennessey beaten, while a second for Palace was ruled out for a foul by James McArthur on Lossl, and another loss without a goal deepens Wagner's woes.

What does it mean: Town doomed unless they find goals

Huddersfield's two goals in five games makes them the least prolific side in the Premier League – teams that struggle to score are usually in serious trouble. Terriers chairman Dean Hoyle says Wagner will remain in charge even if his side are relegated, but they face a long season without a goal threat.

Pat on the back: Zaha's quality makes the difference

Few players improve their team as radically as Zaha, with Palace losing their last 12 matches without their star. The Ivory Coast attacker produced the game's lone moment of magic to prove the match-winner yet again for Roy Hodgson. Palace with Zaha can target a top-half finish; without him a relegation battle would seem more likely.

Boot up the backside: Mounie misses hurt Town

Mounie had to do better with two first-half chances from Lowe crosses that were begging to be finished off. The striker scored twice on his Premier League bow in August 2017, but last found the net in April. Wagner had four attackers on the pitch at full-time, but his side still could not score.

What's next?

Struggling Huddersfield head to Leicester City next Saturday, while Palace will look to collect a first home point of the season against Newcastle United on the same day.